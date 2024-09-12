Air defense destroyed 44 of 64 "Shaheds", 3 flew to Russian Federation, 4 were lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 69 means of air attack, including ballistics, guided air missiles, cruise missiles, and 64 "Shaheds".

This was reported in the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

"On the night of September 12, 2024, radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 69 enemy air attack vehicles (as of 9:00 a.m.). The occupiers hit Chernihiv Oblast with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk Region and one guided air by an X-59/69 missile from the Bryansk region, two Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft (from the airspace over the Black Sea in the direction of Zmiiny Island), 64 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type (launch areas: Kursk, Yeisk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea)", the message says.

Air defense forces destroyed 44 UAVs.Three enemy drones flew back to Russia, four more were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine.

"As of 9:00 a.m., four strike UAVs remain in the airspace of Ukraine, combat work is underway! Thanks to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, most of the enemy missiles did not reach the desired targets.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in the Kyiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, and Poltava regions," the Air Force emphasized.

