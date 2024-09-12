Russians are actively advancing in direction of Kupiansk, trying to break through to Kupiansk - officer of NGU "Rubizh" Lytvyn

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy uses various techniques during the assaults and does not stop trying to break through to Kupiansk.

As Censor.NET informs, the officer of the intelligence department of the "Rubizh" brigade of the National Guard, Vitalii Lytvyn, told about this on the "My-Ukraine" broadcast.

"The situation in the Kharkiv region may differ depending on the units carrying out tasks against us. The direction of Lyptsi-Vovchansk - the enemy does not stop conducting assaults there, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine are able to counterattack these units and improve their tactical position somewhere.

But precisely in the Kupyan direction, the enemy has more resources - more manpower and equipment - there he conducts more active assault operations with the involvement of various equipment, such as BMP 1,2,3, tanks, artillery. "Lyptsi-Vovchansk is more of a deterrent operation of the reserves of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, so that they are not transferred to more active areas of hostilities, and on the Kupyan sector, the enemy does not stop trying to advance to the settlement of Kupyansk," Lytvyn said.

At the same time, despite the intensity of the attacks, the Ukrainian defenders successfully repel enemy attacks. The officer emphasized that in a few days, all attempts of assaults were repelled.

Also remind, according to the information of the OSGT "Kharkiv", the enemy is throwing units with very low training to storm Vovchansk. The Russian Federation has engaged the fourth reconnaissance-assault brigade named after Alexander Nevsky. However, it suffered heavy losses, and now servicemen of the 128th separate motorized rifle brigade are arriving for reinforcements. Soldiers from other units are also being recruited.

According to the data of the General Staff, 16 enemy attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk direction last day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka.

And at the next meeting, the Defense Council of the Kharkiv region plans to consider the decision to expand the zone of forced evacuation of families with children from three communities of the Kupyan district. About 270 children and their parents are subject to evacuation. Because in all directions close to the line of hostilities, the enemy is constantly destroying civilian infrastructure, including power grids, substations, and others. It is currently impossible to restore them, so local residents in these areas do not have electricity and other services and are also under daily enemy fire.