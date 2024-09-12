Ruscists focus on restoring combat capability near Hlyboke, conduct engineering reconnaissance of advance routes near Lukiantsi - OTG "Kharkiv"

The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult. The enemy's losses amounted to 130 servicemen over the last day.

"In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy focused on restoring the combat capability of the units of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorised Infantry Division at the frontline. Near Lukiantsi, the enemy is conducting engineering reconnaissance of the routes of advance. It also focused on countering UAVs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

In Vovchansk, the enemy continues assault operations in the area of multi-storey buildings, conducting aerial reconnaissance to detect Ukrainian Defence Forces units. It is taking measures to restore the combat capability of the 82nd motorised rifle regiment of the 69th motorised rifle division and the 4th volunteer reconnaissance and assault brigade.

In the area of the village of Tykhe, the occupiers evacuated sanitary losses from the frontline positions of the 136th separate motorised rifle brigade of the 58th Army," the statement said.

Hostilities and losses of the enemy

Over the past day, 3 combat engagements took place. The Russian occupiers also carried out 1 air strike using 2 KABs. They carried out 32 strikes with kamikaze drones. The occupants fired 440 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces adequately respond to the attacks and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

"The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 130 personnel, including 50 irreversible losses and 80 sanitary losses," OTG "Kharkiv" said.

The enemy also lost 78 units of weapons and military equipment in this sector, including:

2 armoured combat vehicles;

9 artillery systems;

16 vehicles;

7 units of special equipment;

44 UAVs.

In addition, 55 shelters for personnel and an ammunition storage site were destroyed.

Earlier, OTG "Kharkiv" said that Russians were storming Vovchansk with units without combat experience. In particular, the Russian Federation engaged the fourth reconnaissance and assault brigade named after Alexander Nevsky. However, it suffered heavy losses, and now soldiers from the 128th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade are arriving to reinforce it. Soldiers from other units are also arriving.

