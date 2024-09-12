ENG
Lithuania plans to purchase short-range air defense systems for Ukraine’s air defense systems - Nausėda

Литва планує придбати для України ЗРК малої дальності

Lithuania is studying the possibility of purchasing short-range air defense systems for Ukraine. A decision on this issue will be made within two to three weeks.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are also studying the possibility of purchasing short-range air defense missile systems for Ukrainian air defense systems.

We hope that within 2-3 weeks we will have a positive result and will be able to hand over these systems to Ukrainians as soon as possible," he said.

