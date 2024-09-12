Power outage schedules have been introduced in most regions

On September 12, power outages will last until 11 p.m. in most regions and the capital.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports.

"From 1:00 to 11:00 p.m., one group of consumers will be cut off electricity supply in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, and Khmelnytskyi regions," the statement said.

The restrictions were introduced due to a decrease in the efficiency of solar power plants due to cloudy weather and a drop in generation at thermal power plants.

Read more: Stabilisation blackouts are to be introduced in Kyiv and 4 regions from 13:00 to 23:00