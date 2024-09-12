Group of Ukrainian pilots undergoes training on F-16 aircraft in Romania, - Umierov
A group of Ukrainian pilots is undergoing training on F16 aircraft in Romania.
This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.
"I had a fruitful telephone conversation with Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar. The key topic was strengthening the protection of Ukrainian skies from Russian missiles and drones.
Soon Ukraine will receive a new Patriot air defense system from Romanian partners. There will also be more F-16s in the Ukrainian sky: a group of our pilots is already undergoing training in Romania," the minister said.
