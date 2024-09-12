Putin says allowing Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes against Russia will "drag NATO into war"

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin said that the decision to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons against military targets on Russian territory means "direct participation" in the NATO in the war with Russia.

Thus, Putin believes that the discussion about allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range missiles actually means something completely different, because the Ukrainian army "cannot" carry out such strikes on its own.

"This is possible only with the use of intelligence from satellites that Ukraine does not have at its disposal, this is data only from satellites of either the European Union or the United States - in general, from NATO satellites," the dictator said.

He also said that, in his opinion, "only NATO military personnel can operate long-range systems in the same way."

"We are talking about making a decision on whether NATO countries are directly involved in the military conflict or not. If this decision is made, it will mean nothing less than the direct participation of NATO countries, the United States, and European countries in the war in Ukraine," Putin said.

In this case, he added, Russia will make "appropriate decisions in view of the threats that will be posed to us."

On September 11, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Blinken said that he and the British Foreign Secretary would be in Ukraine to continue the work and hear from the Ukrainian side "how you see the months ahead and what we can do to continue to strengthen our support for Ukraine going forward."

Lammy emphasized that this was the first time in more than 10 years that the US Secretary of State and the British Foreign Secretary "have traveled together, and it's to reiterate our full support for the Ukrainian struggle."