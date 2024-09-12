Lithuania sends batch of M113 armored personnel carriers and off-road vehicles to Ukraine

M113 armored personnel carriers and off-road vehicles from Lithuania will arrive in Ukraine this week.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the Lithuanian Defense Ministry's website, this support will strengthen the demining capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and contribute to the goals of the Coalition for Demining, led by Lithuania and Iceland.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that in response to Ukraine's requests, Lithuania has already supplied 155 mm ammunition, M577 armored vehicles, M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, equipment and warm clothing sets necessary for the winter season, a Carl Gustav anti-tank grenade launcher, ammunition, RISE-1 remote explosion initiation systems, generators, forklifts, trailers, cots, etc.

Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth over EUR679 million. The total amount of Lithuania's support to Ukraine has exceeded one billion euros.