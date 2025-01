The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports the movement of Russian attack drones from the south.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"A group of "Shaheds" from the Kherson region is moving to the Mykolaiv region.

"Shaheds" in the north of Mykolaiv region - moving westward," the Air Force warns.

