Toronto Film Festival cancels screening of propaganda film "Russians at War" due to "threats to festival’s work"

The Toronto International Film Festival has cancelled the screening of the propaganda film "Russians at War" due to reports of a "threat to public safety".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the festival's statement.

"The festival has been forced to suspend the screenings of 'Russians at War' on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as we have become aware of significant threats to the festival and public safety," the statement reads.

The organisers say this is an unprecedented step for the festival.

"As a cultural institution, we support civil discourse about films... including in the event of differences of views, and we fully support peaceful assemblies. However, we have received information that points to potential actions in the coming days that pose a significant risk. Given the seriousness of these concerns, we cannot proceed as planned," they wrote.

According to the organisers, the decision to cancel the screenings was made for the safety of all festival guests, staff and volunteers.

"This decision was very difficult. When we select films, we are guided by our mission, values and programme principles. We are confident that this film deserves a place in our festival programme, and we are determined to show it when it is safe to do so," the organisers summed up.

As a reminder, the Canadian media organisation TVO (TV Ontario), which provided funding for the production of the film "Russians at War" by Russian director Anastasia Trofimova, decided not to screen it in the future.

Earlier, the State Film Agency of Ukraine condemned the film, calling it "veiled Russian propaganda".

And the Verkhovna Rada appealed to its Canadian colleagues to prevent the film from being screened at the Toronto Film Festival.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto protested against the intention to screen "Russians at War" at the International Film Festival.