Russian invaders are advancing in several settlements of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by DeepState data.

"The invaders have advanced in Makiivka, Krasnohorivka and Hrodivka, as well as near Pishchane and Prechystivka," the report says.

