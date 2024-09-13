There were 143 combat engagements in frontline over last day. 64 of them took place in Kurakhove sector - General Staff

Most hostile attacks took place in the Kurakhove sector yesterday. The occupiers were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where about 75 per cent of all the fighting took place.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched an Iskander-M missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, as well as 80 air strikes, including 117 KABs. In addition, it carried out 4,323 attacks, 167 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Pavlivka, Myronivka, Obody, Richky, Maryine, Bilopillia, Berestove, Fedorivka, Toretsk, Ivanopillia, Dobropillia, Ocheretyne, Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Urozhaine, Novodonetske, Novoukrainka, Pavlivske, Novopokrovka, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaky and Odradokamianka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Vovchansk. Moreover, enemy aviation conducted two attacks with five KABs on civilian infrastructure.

In the Kupyansk sector, eight occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman direction six times. He tried to advance towards Nevske and Druzheliubivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhniokamianske. Enemy aircraft attacked the community of Fedorivka with ten unguided missiles.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked four times in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out six attacks near Nelipivka, Toretsk and in the area of New York.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was in the areas of Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 64 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where about 75 per cent of all the fighting took place. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Oleksandropol and Zhelannyi Pershyi.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made five assaults on our positions in the areas of Vodiane and Zolota Nyva. He actively used assault and bomber aircraft to attack in the area.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupiers attacked near Robotyne, and also carried out air strikes on Kamianske, Stepnohirsk and Shcherbaky.

Situation in the South and North

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian invaders attacked our positions six times. They received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

Strikes on the enemy

The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit the occupiers' pontoon ferry, a command post, one air defence system, eight cannons at firing positions, 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two other important objects of the Russian invaders.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1220 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised 18 tanks, 48 armoured combat vehicles, 52 artillery systems, one MLRS, 80 UAVs of operational and tactical level, 79 vehicles and 10 units of special equipment of the occupiers.

