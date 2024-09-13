Russian Federation attacked in two directions. They had no success - Southern Defense Forces

During the day, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders in two directions.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the Russian invaders in the Dnieper direction attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 6 times.

"They received a tough repulse, suffered losses and retreated," the Southern Defense Forces said.

The enemy made 1 assault in the Orichiv direction but was unsuccessful. Comprehensive measures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to maintain positions are ongoing.

There is 1 enemy ship on combat duty in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov.

Also, during the past 24 hours, the flight of 218 reconnaissance UAVs was recorded in the operational zone. The invaders used 261 FPV drones, 6 Lancet-type attack UAVs, dropped 379 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications.

