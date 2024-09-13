Beijing responds to Zelenskyy’s criticism of China and Brazil’s "peace plan": We are discussing it with Kyiv

Beijing says it is negotiating with Kyiv on a Chinese-Brazilian "peace plan."

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Now the top priority is to de-escalate the conflict, so the six-point initiative of China and Brazil calls on the relevant parties to refrain from expanding the front line and intensifying hostilities, as well as to avoid steps that could provoke an escalation at the front," she said.

Mao Ning said that the Sino-Brazilian "consensus" also states that it is inadmissible to use nuclear weapons in the conflict or to strike nuclear power plants and calls on all parties to promote dialogue and negotiations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the "peace initiative" has received positive feedback from more than 110 countries, and Beijing, according to her words, is discussing it with Kyiv.

"China and Ukraine are in close contact on relevant issues, including the Sino-Brazilian ‘six-point consensus’. We will continue to promote peaceful dialogue and negotiation and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the conflict," Mao added, answering a question about the readiness of Chinese leaders to discuss their initiatives to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the proposal to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine put forward by China and Brazil. The Head of State called this "peace plan" destructive and agreed with the Kremlin in advance.

The peace proposal of China and Brazil

On 23 May, the governments of Brazil and China signed an agreement to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine, advocating political negotiations to achieve peace. The countries also asked for the support of the international community.

In their plan, China and Brazil proposed not expanding the area of hostilities, preventing escalation, and "not escalating the situation by any party".

The document states that both countries support an international peace conference "held in due course, recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties, and an honest discussion of all peace plans".

