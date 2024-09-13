In Pokrovsk direction, units of National Guard eliminated several enemy SRGs - spokesman of NGU Muzychuk

In recent days, fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed several Russian sabotage-reconnaissance groups in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was stated by the spokesman of the National Guard, Colonel Ruslan Muzychuk, in a comment to "Ukrainian Pravda", Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past few days, the units of the National Guard destroyed enemy groups that tried to infiltrate into populated areas and carry out sabotage and intelligence activities. Having discovered them in time, NGU fighters ambushed them and destroyed them. In particular, some fire contacts took place at a fairly close distance and were used only small arms," ​​he said.

According to him, the largest number of clashes occurred in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions.

Muzychuk noted that despite heavy losses, the enemy continues to try to conduct assaults by groups of infantry.

The Russian army uses a large number of manpower, trying to ensure a high density in the offensive areas.

During September 12, the National Guardsmen destroyed 2 tanks, 4 cars, 3 APCs units, 1 "Grad" anti-aircraft missile system, and 1 "Strila-1" air defense system along the front line.

