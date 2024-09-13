Ballistic missiles transferred by Iran will enhance Russia’s ability to conduct precision strikes on targets near front line, - British intelligence

The Fath-360 short-range ballistic missiles supplied by Iran will enhance Russia's ability to conduct precision strikes against the Ukrainian military or civilian infrastructure near the front line.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an intelligence report by the UK Ministry of Defense.

As noted, the Iranian Fath-360, first publicly presented in 2020, can deliver a 150-kilogram warhead to a distance of 120 km with a declared accuracy of less than 30 meters. It can be deployed on various road-mobile launchers, including one capable of launching up to six missiles.

"The supply of Iranian ballistic missiles will complement and enhance Russia's ability to conduct precision strikes against the Ukrainian military or civilian infrastructure near the front line, and will allow Russia to retain much of its long-range capability for use against targets located deep in Ukraine," British intelligence believes.

It is also noted that today Iranian military assistance to Russia in the war against Ukraine includes the supply of hundreds of kamikaze drones, artillery ammunition, and extensive support for the production of UAVs in the country.

"The supply of ballistic missiles indicates a further deepening of military relations between Iran and Russia," the British intelligence added.

Iran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials, reported that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a dramatic escalation of the war in Ukraine.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran had already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.