Germany said it has "extensive experience with the Russian president and the statements he makes," so it does not comment on Putin's statements about NATO's involvement in the war at all, but only takes them into account.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated at a briefing on Friday by federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

"We do not comment on this at all. We have extensive experience with the Russian president and the statements he makes. We just take them into account," Gebestreit said.

As for Germany's permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory, Berlin's position has not changed, the spokesman said. At the same time, he noted that the weapons that Germany has been and is currently transferring to Ukraine, unlike American and British missiles, "do not qualitatively belong" to the category that is being discussed. That is, it is not long-range. The maximum range of the weapons that the Ukrainian Armed Forces received from Germany is between 40 and 100 kilometers.

In addition, when asked about the possibility of making a decision to transfer German long-range Taurus missiles, Hebestreit said that the chancellor did not intend to change his decision.

As a reminder, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin said that the decision to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons against military targets on Russian territory means "direct participation" in NATO in the war with Russia.