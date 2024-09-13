Trudeau: Ukraine should be allowed to launch long-range strikes on Russia despite Moscow’s threats

Canada fully backs the idea of allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons against military targets in Russia.

This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec, Canada, as quoted by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

According to Trudeau, Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep into Russia, despite Moscow's threats that this would draw NATO into a direct war with Russia.

The politician said that Canada "fully supports Ukraine in using long-range weapons" to prevent Russian strikes on hospitals and kindergartens.

The Canadian prime minister emphasized that Ukraine must win the fight against the Russian invasion, otherwise it will encourage other large countries to try to take over their neighbors.

"Putin is trying to extremely destabilize the rules-based international order that protects all of us, not just in every democracy in the world, but in every country in the world," Trudeau said.

