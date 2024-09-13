Poland supports Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine and is ready to allocate EUR 100 million for it - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland will allocate 100 million euros for the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian army, half this year and the rest next year.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Sikorski made the announcement during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv.

"We support the Czech initiative and are ready to allocate 50 million euros for it this year and 50 million euros next year," Sikorsky said.

He added that this year's tranche from Warsaw was delayed because the previous head of the Polish Government Agency for Strategic Reserves, which deals with such issues, was detained in London under an international arrest warrant.

"But we will solve this problem, and the transfer of funds will take place this year," Sikorski assured.

Read more: Despite promises, Poland does not finance Czech initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine - media

Earlier today, Gazeta Wyborza reported that Poland is allegedly the only country that has promised to support the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine around the world, but so far Warsaw has not provided any funds for this.

Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

Earlier, it was reported that the Czech Republic is seeking to organize a group of countries to help finance the supply of 800,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

At the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the Czech Republic is looking for ammunition and weapons to supply Ukraine as soon as possible from around the world.

According to him, it is possible to supply 500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells from third countries within weeks if the necessary funding is received.