Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 632,630 people (+1,210 per day), 8,674 tanks, 18,086 artillery systems, 17,043 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 632,630 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.09.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 632,630 (+1,210) people,
- tanks ‒ 8674 (+3) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 17,043 (+40) units,
- artillery systems – 18,086 (+25) units,
- MLRS – 1186 (+1) units,
- air defense equipment ‒ 946 (+1) units,
- aircraft – 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 15149 (+36),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2591 (+0),
- ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 24,631 (+71) units,
- special equipment ‒ 3084 (+13)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...