France condemns attack on ICRC convoy in Donetsk region

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned in the strongest terms the attack on the International Committee of the Red Cross convoy that took place on 12 September in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in a statement by the French Foreign Ministry.

"France condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack on the convoy of the International Committee of the Red Cross," the statement said.

The French Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and stressed the observance of humanitarian law.

"Respect for international humanitarian law is imperative. The Geneva Conventions, whose 75th anniversary is celebrated this year, require parties to a conflict to take all precautions to ensure the protection of people engaged in humanitarian activities in all circumstances," the statement said.

It is worth noting that the French Foreign Ministry does not mention that the shelling was carried out by the Russian army.

As a reminder, on 12 September, three Ukrainians - staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross - were killed in the shelling of Viroliubivka in the Donetsk region by Russians. Two more were wounded. The occupiers shelled a truck carrying humanitarian aid.