Intense fighting at front, hottest - in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

During the past day, September 14, 2024, 164 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles, as well as 63 airstrikes - dropping 128 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out 4,657 attacks, 131 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of Khotyn, Obody, Iskriskivshchyna, Pavlivka, Bilopillia, Kindrativka, Novoivanivka, Velyka Cherneshchyna, Katerynivka, Yunakivka, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Sumy region; Novoosynove, Kivsharivka, Berestove, Kharkiv region; Druzhba, Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Nelipivka, Oleksandropil, Myrnograd, Antonivka, Vuhledar of the Donetsk region; Verkhnia Tersa, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove, Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes at the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck six areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy, one strike was struck at a control post, and they also hit one artillery system, and a pontoon bridge of the occupiers.

It is recalled that in general, the losses of the Russian invaders of the past era amounted to 1170 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed six tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, one air defense vehicle, 85 operational-tactical UAVs, one cruise missile, and 53 cars of the occupiers.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, three combat clashes took place in the area of ​​the settlement of Vovchansk.

17 enemy attacks took place in the Kupiansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kolisnikivka, Stelmakhivka, Lozova, and Synkivka.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 19 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, Zarichny, Cherneshchyna, Serebryanka, and Terni.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 assaults by the Russian invaders near Beilohorivka, Verkhnokamyansky, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked twice - near Chasovoy Yar and Andriivka.

"In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 12 attacks near Druzhba, Dachnoy, Nelipivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 41 assaults by aggressors towards the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vozdvizhenka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Krasniy Yar, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka," the message reads.

The General Staff also informs that in the direction of Kurakhiv, the Defense Forces repulsed 39 attacks near Selidovy, Ukranian, Krasnohorivka, Dolynivka, Zhelany Second, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, and Zhelane Pershe.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, according to detailed information, the enemy carried out six assaults on our positions near Vodyanyi, Zolota Nyva, Katerynivka, and Vuhledar.

The settlement of Verkhnia Tersa in the Huliaypillia direction was hit by guided aerial bombs.

In the direction of Orihiv, the enemy attacked the settlements of Pyatikhatka and Lobkove with unguided air missiles.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions eight times. They were repulsed and suffered losses.

The situation in the North

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation sometimes uses artillery in the areas of Ukrainian settlements.

Our soldiers are actively causing significant losses in manpower and equipment to the occupying forces.