USA will announce anew package of aid to Ukraine in September - Sullivan

Currently, the USA is actively working on a new military aid package for Ukraine, the decision on its allocation should be made in September of this year.

This was announced by the US President's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at the Yalta European Strategy Forum, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

A new aid package for Ukraine

He noted that the USA is working on a substantial package for Ukraine with various opportunities, which they can announce by the end of September.

Sullivan noted that he meets with the team daily to provide Ukraine with tools and facilities to stabilize the front and to ensure that Russian offensive actions are met with stiff resistance. He added that Russia is also deprived of the opportunity to make a breakthrough for further advancement.

Delays in the arrival of American aid

Joe Biden's adviser recalled that in April before Congress approved funding for aid to Ukraine, there were fears that the front line might collapse. However, Ukrainian defenses have become stronger in many critical areas, and Ukraine has taken bold and decisive steps in the war as it moves forward.

He also commented on the delays in aid, noting that it is not a matter of political will, but of logistics. According to him, the US is literally removing 155 mm shells from the conveyor belt and delivering them to the front line as fast as they can.

As another example of support, Sullivan cited the difficult-to-implement decision to redirect all Patriot missiles that were to be delivered to partners and allies in the coming year to Ukraine.

"I said, take all these missiles, all in one, and send them to Ukraine... And if you look at the cost of this, it's a lot of money considering the number, scale, and intensity of these deliveries since the beginning of the war. I'm proud of that, what we did, but as President Zelenskyy said from the stage, given what Ukraine faced, we should do more and better, and I agree with that," Biden's adviser emphasized.