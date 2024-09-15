In south, 90 occupiers and 38 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed over day

The southern defence forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, 90 occupiers were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 90 people.

In addition, the Russians lost 38 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

16 units of armoured vehicles;

3 mortars;

1 Starlink station;

1 ATV;

6 guns;

6 reconnaissance UAVs;

2 electronic warfare stations;

1 boat;

2 video surveillance cameras.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 2 ammunition storage sites, 9 dugouts, 2 firing positions, and 4 observation posts.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 633,800 Russian invaders.