Trump on ending war in Ukraine: It must be done with strength and wisdom

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said that the war in Ukraine must be ended with the help of force and wisdom.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this is stated in his short address to the participants of the 20th annual meeting of YES.

It is reported that Trump recorded this address at the request of the former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson on the plane on the way to a campaign rally in Arizona.

"I know President Putin very well, I know President Zelenskyy very well, and I think that it should be done (settle the war. - Ed.), and we should do it, and do it with strength and wisdom," he said he.

Read more: Trump’s "peace plan" for Ukraine may involve freezing current front line and refusing to join NATO - Vance

Trump once again said that if he were president, Russia's war against Ukraine "would never have happened."

"We have elections in 53 days. They will change a lot, in particular regarding this war," Trump said.

We will remind that recently, the candidate for the vice president of the USA from the Republican Party, J.D. Vance, announced the probable "peace plan" of Trump. Thus, the plan for the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war may provide for the creation of a "demilitarized zone" in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. And Ukraine at this time will have to refuse to join NATO.

In turn, the national security adviser of the US president, Jake Sullivan, commented on the so-called "peace plan" of US presidential candidate Donald Trump to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, voiced by the Republican partner JD Vance, and does not consider it possible to achieve peace in Ukraine if it is implemented.