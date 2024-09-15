Approximately 300 thousand Ukrainian citizens - men of mobilization age live in Poland - Sybiha

Currently, approximately 300,000 Ukrainian citizens - men of mobilization age - live in Poland.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a discussion at the twentieth meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Kyiv.

As noted, he said that Ukraine and Poland are in close dialogue, in particular, on a project to train a military unit on Polish territory, which will be formed from Ukrainian volunteers (Ukrainian citizens living abroad).

"And this project, I think, will be very important in terms of, among other things, strengthening our defence capabilities. According to our estimates, and the estimates of the Ukrainian side, there are currently about three hundred thousand men of mobilization age living in Poland. In total, there are about a million abroad. And this is also about justice," Sybiha said.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the duty to defend one's homeland applies to all citizens, regardless of where they live.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the time has come for the European Union to develop programmes for the return of Ukrainians, and the ministry continues to work actively to develop initiatives that will encourage Ukrainians to return.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called on EU countries to stop providing assistance to Ukrainians subject to mobilisation, stressing that the current policy of many EU capitals is harmful to Ukraine's defence capability and economic stability.