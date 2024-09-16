Britain will not allow Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia with Storm Shadow without US consent - The Times

The United Kingdom will not make a decision on the range of Ukraine's Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia without consulting the United States, as American guidance systems are considered crucial for the missiles to hit their targets.

This is reported by The Times, Censor.NET informs.

The journalists recalled that five former defence ministers and a former prime minister had called on current British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to act unilaterally and allow the Armed Forces to carry out long-range strikes against Russia with Storm Shadow missiles, as they warned that delaying the issue would embolden Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called on the UK and the US to overcome their "fear" and show "determination" on this issue.

Although the administration of current US President Joe Biden is divided on this issue, London believes that Washington will give the Armed Forces the green light during the UN General Assembly in New York.

"It is important that as allies who support Ukraine, we have a common strategy to win in the future. We are now discussing this with the United States and other key allies. We are heading to the UN General Assembly, where we will all meet with Zelenskyy in less than 12 days," said British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Earlier, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that there is no single tool that will be decisive in Russia's war against Ukraine. This is how he explained why the US does not allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia.

