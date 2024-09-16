Military administration is political mechanism from Bankova Street to seize control of community - Lomako

The creation of a military administration in Chernihiv is not about the security of the region.

This was stated by the acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, in an interview with Censor.NET.

‘The law on the legal regime of martial law states that only the Verkhovna Rada can grant the head of the military administration the powers of local self-government. This has not happened in Chernihiv. We have a functioning and competent city council, executive committee, and all the bodies. And through pressure on judges, they are still trying to take these powers away from local government and give them to one official who was not elected, who is not supported by anyone in the city, but who was appointed by Bankova Street. What is this if not usurpation of power?’ - Lomako explained.

According to the acting mayor, the military administration is not about the security of the region or citizens.

‘This is a purely political mechanism of the Bank's to seize control over the community, resources and budget without elections. That's all. In our city council, out of 42 deputies, only 3 represent the Servant of the People. Despite this will of the people, it is this political force that Bankova is trying to transfer control of the city to. We do not succumb to this pressure and continue to work. This is the main reason for everything that is happening in the relations between Chernihiv and the central government,’ he added.

Lomako noted that the head of the military administration was using blackmail, not dialogue.

