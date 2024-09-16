Denmark will deliver another batch of F-16 fighters to Ukraine in second half of 2024, - Defense Minister Paulsen

In the second half of 2024, Denmark will hand over another batch of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

This was stated by Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, Censor.NET reports citing DR.

According to the minister, the first aircraft were handed over to Ukraine in August 2024. Their number has not been disclosed, but Denmark has committed to supplying 19 fighters to our country.

"In the second half of 2024, Denmark will supply an additional number of F-16 aircraft," Poulsen confirmed, but he did not name the number or exact timing.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy would make proposals to increase the number of F-16s for Ukraine at the Ramstein. Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen said that Denmark was ready to give Ukraine F-16s at the beginning of the Russian invasion.

It was also reported that Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets are equipped with early warning systems for missile attacks.

As a reminder, on 4 August, Air Force Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the F-16s are already in Ukraine.

Earlier , The Economist wrote that the first F-16 aircraft promised to Ukraine are already in our country, a batch of 10 fighters arrived on the last day of July.