Kyiv region is almost 90% ready for heating season - RMA

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that preparations for the heating season in the region are on schedule. Currently, the readiness of the Kyiv region for the heating season is almost 90%.

Kravchenko stressed that there is very little time left before the start of the heating season. Therefore, districts, communities and responsible structures should speed up the resolution of problematic issues.

‘Currently, all works are on schedule. The facilities are almost 90% ready for winter. First of all, we are talking about preparing boiler houses, heating networks, residential buildings, schools, kindergartens and hospitals. We are repairing water and sewerage networks, pumping stations, stockpiling fuel, making reserves of sprinkling material, and preparing specialised cleaning equipment," said the head of the company.

He also said that during the meeting of the regional operational headquarters they discussed the issue of providing educational institutions with generators.

‘Even in the event of a power outage, we must ensure a continuous educational process. Today, schools and kindergartens in the Kyiv region have more than 1.9 thousand generators of various capacities. In fact, all educational institutions are provided with them. At the same time, I instructed the relevant departments to review all applications for additional needs. And where there is a real need, to resolve this issue as soon as possible,’ Kravchenko said in a statement.

In addition, the official instructed the communities to immediately put in order the maintenance of trees planted in the security zones of power lines. He noted that tree pruning work is either carried out extremely slowly or not at all, and accidents and line breaks can happen at any time.

‘We also discussed the level of debts for natural gas consumed, the state of calibration of natural gas meters of heat supply companies and the public sector. We all work for the sake of people. We have to meet their needs for quality housing and communal services,’ added Kravchenko.

