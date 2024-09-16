Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans on violations of NATO airspace: UAVs and missiles must be detected and intercepted

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans believes that the Alliance should intercept drones and missiles that violate its airspace.

He said this on the social network X after a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Laurinas Kasciunas, Censor.NET reports.

Brekelmans said that Russia's violation of NATO airspace "is unacceptable and dangerous".

"Our response must be clear. Drones and missiles entering our airspace must be detected and intercepted. If necessary, NATO should provide support to individual Allies," the Dutch official said.

Earlier, Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurinas Kasciunas called for a change in the algorithm of NATO's air policing mission in the Baltic States.

Russian drones on the territory of NATO member states

To recap, according to the Air Force, during Russia's attack on the southern regions of Ukraine on the night of 8 September, a violation of Romanian airspace was recorded. It was noted that a group of attack drones violated Romanian airspace. Later, the Romanian Ministry of National Defence confirmed that a Russian drone had entered the country and said that two F-16 fighters had taken to the skies.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose territory was hit by a Russian Shahed during the attack on southern Ukraine on 8 September, condemned the violation of its own airspace.

This is not the first time that Russian drones have violated Romanian airspace.

It is also known that on Saturday, 7 September, a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia. The UAV flew into Latvian airspace from Belarus.