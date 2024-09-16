Czech Republic receives more from taxes on Ukrainian refugees than it spends on aid

In the Czech Republic, tax revenues paid by refugees from Ukraine exceed budget expenditures on them.

This is evidenced by data from the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Czech Republic, Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

In the first six months of 2024, CZK 7.3 billion (over EUR 290 million) was to be allocated for refugees, but the income was CZK 11.7 billion (over EUR 465 million). Thus, revenues exceeded expenditures by 4.4 billion kroons (over 175 million euros).

The agency assured that expenditures are decreasing and revenues are increasing.

"Refugees from Ukraine have long contributed much more to our budget than we spend on helping our compatriots. They are an asset for us, not a burden," the ministry said.

Official figures show that on average, the aid per refugee who applies is 7,336 kroons (291 euros), which includes humanitarian aid and support for housing costs. However, the final amount of assistance is influenced by certain factors, such as the refugee's place of residence.

At the same time, the Ministry emphasises that the most vulnerable categories of the population receive the majority of humanitarian aid, which is about 25% of refugees (93,000 people). These include children, elderly refugees and people with disabilities.