Stoltenberg on Ukraine’s permission to strike Russia: There are no options in war without risk

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the decision on whether to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles supplied by the West to Russia will depend on individual allies.

Stoltenberg welcomed the public discussions in recent days regarding the possible authorization of Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range weapons.

"These decisions should be made by individual allies, but it is important that we consult closely on these issues," he said.

Commenting on the concerns of some allies about the risk of escalation of the war in Ukraine, he emphasized that we are talking about "a full-scale war in Europe started by Moscow".

"There are no options in war without risk. But I continue to believe that the biggest risk for us would be a victory for President Putin in Ukraine," the NATO chief emphasized.

Authorization for strikes on military targets in Russia

On September 11, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Blinken said that he and the British Foreign Secretary would be in Ukraine to continue the work and hear from the Ukrainian side "how you see the months ahead and what we can do to continue to strengthen our support for Ukraine going forward."

Lammy emphasized that this was the first time in more than 10 years that the US Secretary of State and the British Foreign Secretary "have traveled together, and it's to reiterate our full support for the Ukrainian struggle."

After talks between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, both leaders said they would continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. However, no decision has been made to allow Ukraine to strike at Russian territory.

Although The Guardian reported that the United Kingdom and the United States have authorized Storm Shadow to strike Russia, they are not yet ready to announce it.

