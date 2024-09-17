Over last day, 157 combat engagements were recorded in frontline, 82 of them in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

Over half of the combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors yesterday. The enemy was also active in the Lyman and Toretsk sectors.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 84 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, including 127 KABs. In addition, it carried out 4,030 attacks, including 135 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda, Richky, Novomykolaivka, Pysarivka, Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Radkivka, Novoyehorivka, Chasiv Yar, Shcherbynivka, Pokrovsk, Mykhailivka, Myrnohrad, Oleksandropil, Bohoyavlenka, Novodonetske, Urozhaine, Vuhledar, Novooleksandrivka, Ukrainka and Shevchenkivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, two combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of hostile attacks reached 11 over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Novoosynove, Synkivka and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy carried out 21 assault attacks near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Bilohorivka and in Serebrianske forestry.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by Russian invaders near Ivan-Daryivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked six times in the areas of Vasiukivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 19 attacks near Nelipivka, Druzhba, Toretsk and Zalizne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 40 attacks by the aggressor. The Russian occupants were most active near Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Krasnyi Yar. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was recorded near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 42 attacks near Ukrainsk, Tsukurino, Zhelannyi Pershyi, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy launched seven attacks towards Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka.

Situation in the South and North

In the Orikhivsk sector, one attack on our positions near Robotyne was registered.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy conducted five unsuccessful attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing.

Strikes on the enemy

In general, along the entire frontline, Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy's combat potential.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile and artillery forces of the Defence Forces carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, two radars and two other important occupation targets.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,020 people. Ukrainian troops also neutralised two tanks, six armoured combat vehicles, six artillery systems, one MLRS, 66 UAVs of operational and tactical level, 27 vehicles and a unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

