Defence forces control 90% of Chasiv Yar territory - 26th Artillery Brigade spokesman Kalashnikov

90% of the territory of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kalashnikov, a press officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevich, on the air of "Espreso" TV channel.

"At the same time, 10% is partly controlled by the Russians and partly a grey zone where active hostilities are taking place. In these areas, the enemy is trying to storm the city itself," he said.

According to Kalashnikov, the Russian army continues to storm Ukrainian positions.

The enemy is trying to find other weaknesses in the Ukrainian defence.

"The entire section of the frontline is currently under attack, although the intensity varies depending on the direction. The enemy is trying to use all available arsenal for firepower to the maximum extent possible," the 26th Separate Artillery Brigade spokesman added.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian army conducted up to 20 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar every day. Sometimes such assaults continued wave after wave. Also, the combat capability of Russian units is declining and they are forced to reformat such units.

