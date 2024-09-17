Under my presidency, US will get along well with Russia and China - Trump

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump believes that if he wins this year's election, he will be able to "get along well" with Russia and China.

He said this in an interview with blogger and cryptocurrency specialist Farouk Sarmad on Platform X, Censor.NET reports.

Trump is confident that he will "get along great" with China and Russia because he does not know whether these countries are enemies of the United States.

"I don't know if they are enemies. I think we're going to get along great with China. I think we'll get along well with Russia," the 45th US president said.

The US presidential candidate also said that he wants the Russian-Ukrainian war to end "as soon as possible" and expressed his desire for "Russia to resolve this situation".

As a reminder, recently, US Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance voiced Trump's alleged "peace plan". Thus, the plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war may include the creation of a "demilitarised zone" in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. At that time, Ukraine would have to refuse to join NATO.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has also said that the war in Ukraine should be ended with strength and wisdom.