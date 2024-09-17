MEP Kubilius: EU countries should remove all "red lines" on use of provided weapons by Ukraine

By providing Ukraine with the weapons it needs for defence, EU countries set so-called red lines that weaken not only the defence of our country but also the security of Europe itself, so these restrictions need to be removed.

This was stated by former Lithuanian Prime Minister and MEP Andrius Kubilius at a plenary session in Strasbourg, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Even if we provide weapons to Ukraine, we, or at least some of our countries, introduce red lines and restrictions so that they are not used against targets on Russian territory," Kubilius explained, calling for the removal of all red lines related to Ukraine's security.

He also insists on finding additional financial resources for Ukraine and strengthening the defence of Europe.

Read more: Almost 60 MEPs call for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons

"Last year, all Western military support for Ukraine amounted to only 40 billion euros, while the Russians spent more than 120 billion euros on the war," the MEP said.

Kubilius also reiterated the official position of the European Commission, which was previously voiced by Ursula von der Leyen: the defence and security of Europe is directly linked to the security of Ukraine and is one of the priorities for the new European Commission.

"We must immediately find additional financial resources for military assistance to Ukraine and we can do it. We must increase the production of our defence industry and integrate Ukrainian and European production," the Lithuanian MP added.

On Thursday, 19 September, the European Parliament is scheduled to vote on a resolution to continue supporting Ukraine at its plenary session.