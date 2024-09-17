Pentagon’s arms stockpile reduced, US tries not to send too much aid at once - CNN

US military aid packages to Ukraine have been smaller in recent months as the Pentagon's stockpile of weapons and other military equipment has been dwindling.

In April 2024, the Pentagon announced a $1 billion military aid package. Since then, not a single package has exceeded $400 million, mostly packages worth between $125 and $250 million.

In 2022 and 2023, the amounts of military aid packages were regularly in the range of $600-800 million. The largest aid package was in January 2023, at $2.85 billion.

In conversations, officials said the Biden administration still has $6 billion to arm Ukraine, but the Pentagon lacks inventory.

"We are talking about the stocks we have on our shelves, what (Ukrainians-ed.) are asking for, and whether we can meet these requests with what we have now without affecting our combat readiness," the publication quoted the interlocutor as saying.

Another official said that the White House was unable to receive deliveries from the Pentagon in the first 4 months of 2024 because Congress delayed approval of additional funding. According to him, the US is trying not to send too many weapons at once.

"There are limits to how fast we can get equipment out without affecting combat capability, which is one of the reasons why the packages are distributed differently. There are also limitations on how quickly Ukraine can accept the equipment and distribute it effectively," he explained.

Nevertheless, the official added, the US is still trying to announce a new aid package every two weeks.

