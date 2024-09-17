Cabinet of Ministers has included launch of economic reservation in state budget for 2025 - Hetmantsev

The significant increase in the average wage without raising the minimum wage envisaged in the government's draft state budget for 2025 indicates plans to introduce so-called "economic reservation."

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev (Servant of the People), said this in a Telegram post.

He noted that the planned tax revenues in the draft state budget for 2025 have been increased by 18.2%.

"This increase is significantly higher than the GDP deflator and forecast inflation and is explained by de-shadowing, primarily of salaries. The largest increase is planned for personal income tax - by 45%, which, against the backdrop of virtually unchanged unemployment (17.7%), can be explained solely by de-shadowing due to economic booking," Hetmantsev explained.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers envisages an increase in the average salary from UAH 20,581 to UAH 24,389 per month in 2025. At the same time, the minimum wage will remain unchanged at UAH 8,000.

At the same time, the own revenues of the general fund of the state budget are expected to increase by UAH 410.8 billion to UAH 2,007.4 billion. This increase in revenues is expected to be driven mainly by an increase in revenues from VAT on imported goods (by UAH 94.9 billion to UAH 594.8 billion) and personal income tax (PIT, by UAH 150.1 billion to UAH 354.1 billion).

What is known about economic reservation?

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the introduction of the "fight or work" principle.

"This will help to increase the number of jobs and the level of average wages, as well as fill the budget," the Prime Minister explained, without specifying what the idea was.

Earlier, Dmytro Natalukha, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, along with a number of other Servant of the People MPs, registered a number of draft laws on "economic reservation" in the Verkhovna Rada, which provide for various options for reservations from mobilisation in exchange for increased taxes.

