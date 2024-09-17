Occupiers strike village in Kharkiv region with KAB
The Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the Kharkiv region with KABs.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
So far, there has been no information about the victims.
Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with KABs.
Also on 17 September, Russian occupiers shelled the civilian infrastructure of Hlukhiv in the Sumy region with KABs.
