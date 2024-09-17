Another 10 children returned from TOT in Kherson region

Ukraine has returned ten more children aged 3 to 16 to the government-controlled territory. They were in the occupied part of the Kherson region.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

The official said that the children, together with their parents and guardians, lived in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

"Fortunately, the children are now on free land. There are seven boys and three girls. The youngest child is 3 years old, the oldest is 16," wrote the head of the RMA.

He noted that the children who had been returned had already received the necessary psychological and medical assistance.

The team of the charity Save Ukraine worked on the return of the children.

Prokudin also added that since the beginning of 2024, 202 children from the TOT of the Kherson region have been returned to the government-controlled territory.