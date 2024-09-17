Trump’s advisers say Washington and Moscow need to negotiate to end war in Ukraine

Donald Trump's son and one of his key campaign advisers, Donald Trump Jr. and independent former presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. who publicly supported Trump, believe that Washington should hold direct talks with Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.

This is stated in the advisers' column in the Thre Hill publication, Censor.NET reports.

Trump and Kennedy argue that Russia's lack of reaction to the crossing of previous "red lines" - from strikes on "Russian territory" (including Crimea) to the supply of F-16s - is the Kremlin's "restraint" rather than a manifestation of weakness.

"The hawks in the Biden administration seem to have forgotten that Russia is a nuclear power... Putin has repeatedly made it clear that Russia will use nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances," the advisers write.

They remind us of Putin's words about using nuclear weapons in response to a "threat to the territorial integrity" of the Russian Federation.

They believe that if the Biden administration decides to allow long-range missile strikes on targets in Russia, it will provoke a nuclear war.

"There is not a single step left between the launch of American missiles deep into Russian territory and a nuclear exchange. There is no way to get closer to this line. And for what purpose? To "weaken Russia"? To control Ukraine's mineral resources? No vital American interest is at stake," Trump and Kennedy Jr. write.

They also consider "absurd" the idea that Russian troops could invade the territory of NATO countries, which was raised by Kamala Harris at the presidential debate.

"First, Russia can barely seize a few regions from Ukraine, which is by no means a major European power. Secondly, Russia has clearly defined its goals of the war from the very beginning - first and foremost, Ukraine's neutrality and stopping NATO's eastward expansion," are the arguments they offer in favor of this position.

They conclude by calling for "de-escalation of this conflict through direct negotiations between the United States and Russia," recalling Donald Trump's promise to "end" the war in Ukraine before taking office if he wins the election.

Trump's position on ending the war

Recently, the Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance voiced Trump's alleged "peace plan. " Thus, the plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war may include the creation of a "demilitarized zone" in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. At that time, Ukraine would have to refuse to join NATO.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has also stated that the war in Ukraine should be ended with strength and wisdom.

In addition, he believes that if he wins this year's election, he will be able to "get along well" with Russia and China.