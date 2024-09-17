Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi urges world not to link suspect in alleged Trump assassination attempt to Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on the international community to refrain from artificially implicating Ryan Wesley Root, a suspect in the alleged assassination attempt on US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, despite the fact that the man supported Ukraine in the war against Russia.

The statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing on Tuesday, 17 September, according to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"Yes, we see from the news that the suspect had previously publicly supported Ukraine. But look, there are hundreds of millions of people in the United States who support Ukraine. And obviously, this is a diverse group of people. We urge everyone to refrain from artificially linking the suspect's actions to Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Tikhiy stressed that Ukraine strongly condemns this "criminal act and all forms of political violence".

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said that the suspect in the alleged assassination attempt on Trump has no ties to Ukrainian government agencies and has never fought for Ukraine.

"We are pleased that the suspect was detained so quickly, and we want to emphasise that he has no ties to Ukrainian state institutions and has never fought for Ukraine as part of the International Legion or other units of the Armed Forces," Tykhyi added.

Alleged attempted assassination attempt on Trump on 15 September

As a reminder, on Sunday, 15 September, a shooting took place near the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump. The former president was not injured.

It soon became known that the suspect had been detained. It was 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Root, who is a supporter of Ukraine and has previously actively criticised the Republican.

The FBI is currently investigating the incident.

Subsequently, it was reported that federal prosecutors had filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Ryan Rauth, who was detained on suspicion of an alleged attempted assassination attempt on the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. However, the charges are not related to the alleged assassination attempt.