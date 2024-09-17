US Ambassador to UN Thomas Greenfield: Washington has already reviewed Zelenskyy’s peace plan

The United States has already reviewed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan to end the war.

This was announced on Tuesday, September 17, during a press conference dedicated to the beginning of the new 79th UN General Assembly, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, Voice of America reports, Censor.NET informs.

"We have seen President Zelensky's peace plan. We believe that he lays out a strategy and a plan that can work. And we need to see how we can contribute to that by talking to all the heads of state who will be here in New York. So, again, we hope to make some progress. That's what we're here for," the US representative said.

On September 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address that Ukraine's victory plan was 90% complete, and that it was to be presented to the allies next week.

Read more: Next week we are preparing Victory Plan to present to allies, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Victory Plan

On August 27, at a press conference, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the United States in September.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed "certain details of the plan for Ukraine's victory" with a US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump and Harris

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's victory plan, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

Read more: Fortification manufacturer BetonEnergo appeals to President due to BES pressure