Second SAMP-T air defense missile system to be supplied to Ukraine by end of September - Italian Defense Ministry

Ukraine will receive the second SAMP-T air defense missile system from Italy by the end of September.

This was announced by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

At a European conference dedicated to the production of air defense equipment, Crosetto announced that "by the end of the month, the new SAMP-T air defense system will be supplied to Ukraine."

"We know how much every minute of delay costs," the minister emphasized.

Ukraine received the first SAMP-T air defense system, also known as MAMBA, in 2023. This Franco-Italian battery can track dozens of targets and intercept 10 at a time - and it is also the only European-made system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

