Russian troops concentrated efforts near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the past day, 18 September 2024, 194 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 72 air strikes, including 120 KABs. In addition, it carried out 4,800 attacks, including 154 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Tymofiivka, Senkove, Osynove, Kivsharivka, Hlushkivka, Novoosynove, Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region; Tverdokhlibove in Luhansk region; Chasiv Yar, Kramatorsk, Druzhba, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yelyzavetivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove in Donetsk region; and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes on the enemy

As noted, yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted 5 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, destroyed one multiple rocket launcher system, three control points and an occupier's ammunition depot.

It is recalled that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1130 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised six tanks, three armoured combat vehicles, 25 artillery systems, 25 operational and tactical UAVs, 45 vehicles and 18 units of occupiers' special equipment.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, one combat engagement took place in the Kharkiv sector near Vovchansk.

With the support of enemy aircraft, 13 hostile attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Kruhliakivka, Andriivka, Kolisnykivka, Petropavlivka, and Lozova.

Situation in the East

The General Staff also informs that the enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman sector. They tried to advance near Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Torske and Nevske.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assault attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked ten times near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, and Bila Hora. The situation is under control.

According to the General Staff, in the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 15 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Dachne, and Nelipivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 51 assault and offensive attacks by the aggressor towards the localities of Hrodivka, Novotoretske, Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ukrainsk, Oleksandropol, Vozdvyzhenka, Marynivka and Zelene Pole. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Kurakhove sector, the Defence Forces repelled 49 attacks in the direction of Tsukuryno, Zhelannyi Pershyi, Hirnyk, Katerynivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, the enemy actively used assault and bombing aircraft.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka sector, according to updated information, the enemy attacked our positions six times near Vuhledar and Novoukrainka.

The situation was restless in the Huliaipole sector, where the enemy made two unsuccessful attacks near Huliaipole.

"In the Orikhiv sector, eight unsuccessful combat engagements took place near Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky," the General Staff added.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, four enemy attempts to seize our positions were unsuccessful. No positions were lost.

Situation in the North

According to the General Staff, there are no signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces.