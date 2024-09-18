There is no universal weapon that would help Ukraine win, for this complex of different weapons is needed - US State Department

In Russia's war against Ukraine, there is no universal weapon that would be decisive and help the Ukrainians win. The USA will continue to evaluate what additional opportunities and tactics can be provided to Ukraine.

Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US State Department, said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

During a conversation with American journalists, the official answered questions about long-range missiles from the United States, on the use of which Ukraine is asking for restrictions to be lifted.

He confirmed that the American and British sides would continue discussions on the issue during the United Nations General Assembly next week.

As the defense minister said, there is no single weapon that will ultimately become a "magic wand" by itself and that will become decisive in this conflict. There are several different opportunities that, taken together, can help Ukraine win this war, and we continue to provide them with it," the State Department representative noted.

\Miller noted that the US continues to assess whether there are "additional capabilities, additional tactics, additional methods that we should provide to the Ukrainians."

"And when we assess that it is in their interests and the interests of the United States, we will do it," the State Department spokesman added.

And when asked how Washington expects Ukraine to win a large-scale war with the Russian Federation, Miller spoke about a set of measures in the context of US aid.

"We expect them to win by continuing to provide them with the billions of dollars in security assistance that we have provided them since the beginning of this conflict.

For example, assistance in the field of security, which, together with the brave Ukrainian combat path, led to the fact that they recaptured most of the territory they lost in Ukraine in the first days of the war," he summarized.

It was previously reported that the US has not yet changed its policy on allowing Ukraine to strike targets deep in Russia with American long-range missiles.

