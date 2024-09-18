Near Lyptsi, Russia is trying to regain lost ground, replenishing shortages in positions - OTG "Kharkiv"

The situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly. The defence forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops.

"In the area of Hlyboke settlement, the enemy is carrying out sporadic movement of personnel to replenish the current shortage of personnel at the frontline. Due to the poor quality of food and drinking water, massive cases of gastrointestinal disorders among the personnel and an urgent need for medicines have been reported at the frontline positions of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorised Infantry Division, which has led to a decrease in the level of the occupiers‘ morale," the statement said.

The enemy is also amassing personnel near Lyptsi to take further actions to restore the lost position, restoring the communication system and elements of fortification equipment of the positions of the 7th separate motorised rifle regiment of the 11th Army Corps, which were damaged as a result of fire from the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and replenished the ammunition of the regiment's mortar calculations.

In the vicinity of Starytsia, the invaders are remotely mining the approaches to their positions and evacuating casualties from several positions damaged by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"In Vovchansk, the enemy brought small groups of personnel from the 128th separate motorised rifle brigade of the 44th army corps and the volunteer reconnaissance and assault brigade ‘A. Nevsky’ to the frontline, and simultaneously delivered medicines. He is taking measures to evacuate sanitary losses," OTG added.

One combat engagement took place in Vovchansk yesterday. Ruscists also carried out 3 air strikes using 8 KABs and 30 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 402 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Also, over the past day, Russian troops lost 85 people, including 24 irretrievable casualties and 59 sanitary casualties. Two occupants surrendered. In addition, 78 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed and damaged, including:

8 artillery systems,

9 vehicles,

5 units of special equipment,

56 UAVs.

53 shelters for personnel were destroyed.

