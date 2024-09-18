Air defence system shoots down 46 "Shaheds", 5 are lost locally, one flew to Russia - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 18 September, the Air Defence Forces shot down 46 attack UAVs launched by the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The invaders struck with three Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region and 52 attack UAVs from the districts: Kursk, Yeysk - Russia.

Air defence forces shot down 46 Russian attack UAVs.

"In addition, due to the active counteraction of the electronic warfare assets of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, five UAVs were lost locally, and another enemy attack drone flew to Russia. Also, as a result of countermeasures, guided missiles did not reach the enemy's targets. There was some damage to agricultural machinery, but there were no casualties," the statement said.

Air defences were deployed in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Poltava regions.

