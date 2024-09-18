Ruscists massively struck with KABs 15 km from Zaporizhzhia. This has not happened in last 5 months - RMA

For the first time in the last 4-5 months, the Russian occupiers used guided aerial bombs on populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the RMA, told about this during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Liga.

Commenting on the massive KAB attack on the territory of the Komyshuva community, he noted that it was an "unusual activation" of the enemy.

This has not happened in the last four or five months. The enemy did not shell the front-line settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region with KABs," Fedorov noted.

The head of the RMA said that the Rashists released at least eight KABs in the Komyshuvaha district. It is located literally 15-20 km from the regional center.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of September 17, the occupiers massively shelled the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people died as a result of the attack.

